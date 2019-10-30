How former LSU players fared in day nine of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League

August 16, 2021 Ron Higgins Basketball, LSU 0
Former LSU forward Emmitt Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder's summer league team scored 14 points in his NBA Las Vegas Summer League finale as the Thunder beat the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. PHOTO BY JONATHAN MAILHES

Here’s what happened with two former LSU players playing Monday on day nine of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League:

F Emmitt Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Came off the bench, played 19:04, scored 14 points with 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 turnover and 3 fouls in Oklahoma City’s 116-91 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Was 6 of 6 (100 percent) from the field and 2 of 2 (100 percent) in 3-pointers.

Williams’ final summer league stats for the 2-3 Thunder: Played in two games coming off the bench, averaged 11:34, 7.5 points and 3 rebounds. Finished shooting Was 6 of 6 (100 percent) from the field, 2 of 2 (100 percent) in 3-pointers and 1 of 2 (50 percent) from the free throw line.

G Skylar Mays (Atlanta Hawks) 6 p.m. vs. Knicks (NBA TV)

Did not play in Hawks 104-85 loss to the New York Knicks as the Hawks sat several starters in their final game in Las Vegas.

Mays’ final summer league stats for 2-3 Hawks: Started four games, averaged 28.6 minutes, 18.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.5 turnovers and 2.8 fouls. Finished shooting 25 of 54 (46.3 percent) from the field, 9 of 27 (33.3 percent) from 3-point range and 16 of 16 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE INVOLVING FORMER LSU PLAYERS (All times CT)

G Javonte Smart (Miami Heat) 2 p.m. vs Mavs (ESPN2)

F Jarell Martin (Utah Jazz) 2:30 p.m. vs. 76ers (NBA TV)

G Antonio Blakeney (Portland Trail Blazers) 4 p.m. vs. Rockets (ESPN News)

F Trendon Watford (Portland Trail Blazers) 4 p.m. vs. Rockets (ESPN News)

G Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets) 4:30 p.m. vs. Raptors (NBA TV)

