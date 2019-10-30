Former Madison Prep standout Major Burns announces he’s transferring from Georgia and returning home to LSU

For the second time Major Burns has committed to LSU.

A year after rescinding that pledge and signing with Georgia where he played as a freshman, Burns is returning home to play for the Tigers after issuing his commitment Tuesday on social media. The school later issued a press release, confirming his signature with the program.

“I’m coming home,” Burns wrote on his Twitter page.

Burns, the nation’s No. 11 safety his senior season at Baton Rouge’s Madison Prep Academy, committed to LSU in June 2019. A week before the NCAA early signing period, he rescinded that pledge and signed with Georgia instead where enrolled in school for the spring semester and went through spring drills with the Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Burns recorded five tackles in six games last season, including a season-high three against Florida.

Burns entered the NCAA’s transfer portal earlier this month, He joined Clemson linebacker Mike Jones, Jr. in becoming the second player to announce his transfer to LSU,

The only potential snag in Burns’ immediate eligibility is that the Southeastern Conference has not voted on eliminating a rule that prevents intraconference transfer. However, that vote is expected to take place in early June at the conference’s virtual spring meeting session.

Burns, who played wide receiver, defensive back and even some quarterback at Madison Prep, was rated the nation’s No. 180 overall prospect by 247Sports and state’s fifth-best prospect his senior year.

ESPN.com rated Burns as its No. 6 cornerback. He was also selected to MaxPrep.com’s All-Louisiana all-state defensive team in 2019 after registering 47 tackles, broke up eight passes and had five tackles for loss.

The addition of Burns further adds depth and experience to LSU’s safety position which also includes senior Todd Harris, junior Jay Ward, who moved from cornerback before spring drills, sophomore Jordan Toles along with incoming freshmen Sage Ryan, Derrick Davis Jr. and Matthew Langlois.