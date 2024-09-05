Former LSU Pitcher Jaden Hill Receives Major League Promotion To Colorado Rockies

BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU right-hander Jaden Hill has been promoted to the Colorado Rockies active roster, and he is scheduled to join the team Thursday in Atlanta for its game versus the Braves in Truist Park.

Hill, a product of Ashdown, Ark., is the 87th Major Leaguer in the illustrious history of LSU Baseball. He joins Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Hunter Feduccia and Washington Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews as the fourth former LSU player this season to make his MLB career debut.

LSU has had at least one former player make his MLB debut in of 30 of the past 34 seasons.

Eleven former Tigers have appeared on MLB rosters in 2024, including Skenes, Feduccia, Crews, Hill, infielder Alex Bregman (Houston), pitcher Aaron Nola (Philadelphia), pitcher Kevin Gausman (Toronto), infielder DJ LeMahieu (New York Yankees), infielder Josh Smith (Texas), outfielder Jake Fraley (Cincinnati) and pitcher Alex Lange (Detroit).

Hill, who pitched at LSU from 2019-21, was the Rockies’ second-round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft. He made 41 minor league relief appearances this season for the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats and the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes, posting a 6-2 record with seven saves, a 4.57 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 45.1 innings.

Hill made just 13 appearances (nine starts) during his three-season LSU career due to injury and the pandemic-related cancellation of the 2020 season. He posted a 3-3 career record and a 4.21 ERA for the Tigers in 51.1 innings with 20 walks and 53 strikeouts.

He was dominant as a reliever in 2020 before the season was canceled, allowing no runs and just one hit in 11.2 relief innings (four appearances) while recording five walks, 17 strikeouts, two saves and an .028 (1-for-36) opponent batting average.

Hill was named SEC Freshman of the Week in February 2019 after a win in his collegiate debut against Air Force, as he worked five innings and limited the Falcons to one run on four hits with one walk and eight strikeouts.

Hill’s cousin, Cedrick Harris, was an outfielder at LSU from 1997-2000 and the starting centerfielder for the Tigers’ 2000 College World Series championship team.