Former LSU golfer Ingrid Lindblad named first-team Academic All-America for second consecutive year

LSU women’s golfer Ingrid Lindblad, who in May competed one of the most decorated careers in her sport, was named to the 2023-24 Academic All-America Women’s At-Large First Team on Tuesday, as selected by the members of College Sports Communicators (CSC).

It is the second consecutive year that Lindblad has earned first-team honors in the At-Large category.

The At-Large category, in addition to golf, covers such women’s sports as lacrosse, fencing, beach volleyball, rowing, skiing, gymnastics, field hockey, ice hockey and rifle.

Lindblad, a five-time consensus first-team All-America for her efforts on the course where she had a league record 15 collegiate wins, was the No. 1 amateur in the World Amateur Golf Rankings for 53 weeks won the ANNIKA Award, Inkster Award and was the WGCA Player of the Year.

The native of Sweden posted a 3.74 GPA Interdisciplinary Studies.

She is one of just two players in LSU women’s golf history to earn a CSC Academic All-America At-Large first team citation, joining Devon Day, who earned the honor in 2003.

College Sports Communicators (CSC) began the distinguished Academic All-America® program in 1952, and since then, has honored more than 38,000 deserving student-athletes from numerous sports across all divisions with these elite Academic All-America® scholar-athlete honors.