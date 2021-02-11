Florida women edge LSU in overtime

Florida’s Lavender Briggs swished a 3-pointer with 41 seconds in overtime to ignite a 6-0 run to close the game as the Gators bagged a 73-66 SEC road win over LSU in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Thursday night.

Briggs and Kiki Smith combined for 40 points and 20 rebounds, both recording double-doubles for Florida (10-8, 3-7), which was coming off an 11-day layoff since a scheduled game vs. Vanderbilt was canceled because the Commodores shut down their program for the season for COVID-19 reasons.

Briggs had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Smith added 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Guard Khayla Pointer, who has played at an All-SEC level the last few weeks, scored a game-high 27 points for LSU (8-9, 6-5). Faustina Aifuwa contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Until Briggs’ back-breaking 3-pointer that put the Tigers in a frenzied panic – they missed their last four shots including three 3-pointers – it was virtually a one-possession game for almost 8:45 starting at the 4:24 mark of the fourth period.

Considering LSU survived some frigid shooting, missing 13 of 14 shots in one stretch of the first half, the Tigers were fortunate to get to overtime.

And they even got a break with that when the officiating crew waved off a last-second game winning shot by Florida at the final buzzer in regulation.

LSU plays its next two home games on the road, starting Sunday at No. 3 South Carolina. The Tigers lost to the then-No. 4 Gamecocks 69-65 on Jan. 24 in Baton Rouge.