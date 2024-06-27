Five-star wide recevier and LSU target announces his commitment date

LSU football has had an up and down summer of recruiting for its class of 2025, but the Tigers might be in for some more good news soon.

Five-star wide receiver Kaliq Lockett announced his commitment date, and LSU is one of the top teams on his list. He took his first visit to LSU in March of 2023 and has now taken two trips to Baton Rouge since April.

Yesterday, Lockett announced that he will make his decision on Aug. 7, and he has narrowed his choices down to Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M.

Lockett is the No. 11 player in the country, according to 247Sports. He caught 59 passes his junior season for 1,299 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He would be a huge signing for the Tigers, especially after five-star receiver Dakorien Moore decommitted earlier this summer.

Four-star receiver TaRon Francis out of New Orleans is currently the only receiver committed to LSU.