LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media following the Tigers’ practice on Oct. 29. The Tigers have an open date on Nov. 2 and will next face Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 9, in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
