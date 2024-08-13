ESPN’s Final Preseason SP+ Rankings Love LSU

LSU is getting some serious love in ESPN’s final preseason SP+ rankings – they’re now a top 10 team.

With the 2024 college football season just around the corner, ESPN’s Billy Connelly has crunched the numbers. His system looks at how teams play, not just their wins and losses. And it seems he’s pretty high on LSU’s chances this year. They’re ranked No. 10, with a super-strong offense coming in at No. 2 and a much-improved defense at No. 38.

But their special teams unit didn’t get such great news – they’re ranked 83rd.

And let’s be real, the SEC is stacked with powerhouses like Georgia, Alabama, Texas, and Ole Miss. So LSU will have to bring its A-game if it wants to snag a spot in the College Football Playoff in 2024.