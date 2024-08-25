ESPN’s Bill Connelly says LSU’s playoff hopes depend on Garrett Nussmeier this season

As the 2024 season opener against USC in Las Vegas nears, LSU faces challenges. The Tigers lost key players from last year and were cautious in the transfer market. Yet, there’s optimism about new recruits and staff, with playoff ambitions.

Connelly ranked all 134 FBS teams and placed LSU in the third tier, jokingly named “Who needs a quarterback anyway?” This tier is for teams with new, untested quarterbacks.

Last year’s QB, Jayden Daniels, was great at deep passes, except against Florida State. Now, expectations for Garrett Nussmeier are high. His stats are promising, but he needs to step up.

Nussmeier shined in his only start, throwing for nearly 400 yards and three touchdowns, leading to a win over Wisconsin.

Much of LSU’s success hinges on Nussmeier matching last season’s offensive output. If he does, the team could make playoff history under Brian Kelly.