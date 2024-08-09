Early Eye-Catchers at LSU Football’s Fall Camp

Latest LSU football news:

With six days of fall camp completed, the LSU football team is seeing some intriguing storylines emerge and battles for starting positions heat up. Across all position groups, standout players have already made an impact in practice.

Quarterback Spotlight

At quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier’s development is clear. He is the undisputed leader of this team. The competition for the backup QB role will be closely watched. While he has struggled with some throws, Nussmeier has shown potential in the following areas:

Shorter routes

Explosive plays with receivers Kyren Lacy and Chris Hilton

Running Back Buzz

In the running back room, Kaleb Jackson has generated buzz with his:

Power

Speed

Elusiveness

John Emery Jr., returning from a knee injury, has also impressed coaches and could see an increased role this season. Meanwhile, Josh Williams brings important receiving skills to the offense.

Wide Receiver Connection

Chris Hilton, now healthy, has formed a strong connection with Nussmeier. He stood out during practices. Offensive coordinator Joe Sloan praised Hilton’s complete skill set and expects him to play a major role in the team’s success this season.

Tight End Development

With the tight end room down to three scholarship players, it is crucial that the young players are prepared. Ka’Morreun Pimpton has been receiving most of the reps next to Mason Taylor and has performed impressively this fall.

However, it’s freshman Trey’dez Green who shines during drills. He is a towering target for all quarterbacks and excels in:

1v1 drills, using his size against smaller defensive backs

Catching passes in team periods against the defense

His potential impact in the red zone, goal line, and third down packages as a second tight end is exciting.

Coach’s Praise

LSU head coach Brian Kelly praised Green’s ability to quickly learn the game despite his lack of experience. This bodes well for his first year on the team.

Offensive Line Updates

On the offensive line, Tyree Adams has stood out as a key backup at left tackle. He has consistently performed well in 1v1 drills and is in top physical shape. Veteran Will Campbell commended his approach, highlighting his willingness to ask questions and grow on the field.

Defensive Line Standouts

Saivion Jones has been one of the biggest standouts during camp. He appears lighter on his feet and explosive, causing problems for offensive linemen in 1v1 drills. With two years of experience, Jones looks poised for a starting role on the defensive line.

Linebacker Performances

At linebacker, Greg Penn has been a standout performer. Despite some flashes from Harold Perkins, Penn’s experience and movement make him hard to keep off the field. The majority of first-team inside linebacker reps feature Penn with either Perkins or Whit Weeks.

The versatility of using Perkins will be key for LSU’s defensive improvement this season. Penn noted, “The defense is showing great energy and development. We’re striving to establish our identity each day.”

Cornerback Highlights

Ashton Stamps, a standout cornerback, has impressed in camp. He has made big plays and covered some of LSU’s top receivers. Although not perfect, Stamps shows consistency and progress, which is promising for a position that had concerns coming into camp.

Coach Kelly commented on the hard work and improvement of both PJ Woodland and Ashton Stamps, noting there is still room for growth before reaching championship level.

Safety Developments

Jordan Allen has grabbed attention as he consistently runs with the first team during camp. Despite limited playing time last season, the Tigers are giving him a shot at a starting role, along with freshman Dashawn Spears.

Star Position Competition

At the Star position, Major Burns has had ups and downs but is expected to thrive closer to the line of scrimmage. As LSU is now in full pads, Burns’ veteran status should shine as he competes with freshman Ju’Juan Johnson for playing time. Consistency and tackling will be key areas to watch for Burns throughout camp.

Special Teams Excellence

Jelani Watkins, a standout on special teams, has been making waves during practice. Known for his impressive speed, he has caught the attention of coaches and teammates. While he may still need to fine-tune his skills for offense, he can make an impact on special teams for LSU.

Whether as a gunner or returner, Watkins’ athleticism gives the team an edge. Zavion Thomas may have the advantage for returns once he recovers from injury, but for now, Watkins’ eye-catching speed on the field is hard to overlook.