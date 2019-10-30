Crews, Morgan named NCBWA Freshman All-Americans

LSU rightfielder Dylan Crews and first baseman Tre’ Morgan have been named 2021 Freshmen All-Americans by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Both players were also named Freshmen All-Americans last week by Collegiate Baseball newspaper.

Crews, a product of Longwood, Fla., hit .362 (89-for-246) this season with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. He received second-team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC recognition.

Crews’ total of 18 home runs represents the most by a freshman in LSU single-season history, surpassing the mark of second baseman Mike Fontenot, who launched 17 dingers as a freshman in 2000.

Crews helped lead LSU to the NCAA Eugene Regional title, batting .476 (10-for-21) with two doubles, one triple, three home runs, four RBIs and six runs scored. He was voted to the regional all-tournament team.

Morgan, a product of New Orleans, La., batted .357 (89-for-249) on the year with 16 doubles, four triples, six homers, 42 RBIs, 64 runs scored and 15 stolen bases.

He was voted second-team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC, and he was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team. Morgan was twice recognized as the SEC Freshman of the Week during a three-week period in late April-early May.

Morgan collected six hits, including a double, in the NCAA Eugene Regional to go along with three RBI and three runs scored.