Corey Raymond is the cornerstone of Brian Kelly’s mission to restore DBU at LSU, the stunning commitment of DJ Pickett is the first brick

LSU head coach Brian Kelly brought back the legendary Corey Raymond to Baton Rouge at the end of last season. Their mission: to reclaim and restore the title of DBU at LSU.

Years of struggles had tarnished LSU DBU reputation, but Kelly knew that with Raymond by his side, they could rebuild it. And with the nation’s top-rated cornerback DJ Pickett committing to play for the Tigers, LSU’s first real step towards resurgence has been taken.

Raymond’s unrivaled recruiting expertise was crucial to this mission. He had a proven track record of signing and developing top talent, maintaining LSU’s status as a powerhouse for defensive backs. Pickett appears to be solidly in the fold, now, Raymond must use all of his skills and experience to resurrect and revitalize LSU’s once-dominant defense backfield.

When Pickett chose LSU over offers from Miami and Oregon, he made it clear that Raymond’s influence played a major role in his decision. The five-star recruit from Florida said, “Coach Raymond at LSU? That’s where DBs thrive.”

But it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for LSU’s secondary.

In Kelly’s first few recruiting cycles, only two top-100 prospects were signed among 12 high school defensive backs. This led to struggles on the field and a reliance on transfers, resulting in a disappointing ranking of 118th nationally in passing yards allowed last season.

But now, with Raymond back on board and Pickett leading the way, things are looking up for LSU’s defensive backs. Pickett’s commitment marks LSU’s first top-10 cornerback since Derek Stingley in 2019 (who was also recruited by Raymond).

Kelly recognized Raymond’s continued excellence in recruiting and emphasized how vital his return was for the program. And with Pickett joining quarterback Bryce Underwood and running back Harlem Berry as LSU’s third five-star recruit, it seems like the Tigers’ old secondary recruitment strategy is back in full swing.

As Kelly declared in the Spring, “We needed to focus on that position.” And with Raymond’s unwavering passion for the program and his proven track record of recruiting top talent, it’s clear that the Tigers’ defensive back dominance is on its way back.

Next up, Jaboree Antoine.

Louisiana’s top-rated cornerback from New Iberia’s Westgate High School. Anotine had originally committed to LSU in Januray but backed off in June and reopened his recruiting. Raymond is and had been recruiting Antoine.

Now, Antoine is just days away from his presumed final commitment announcement, and a new team is trending as the favorite to land him.

As Antoine’s commitment announcement looms, Miami has emerged as the new frontrunner. The four-star safety decommitted from LSU last month, sparking intense competition between the Tigers, Hurricanes, and Florida State. Recent predictions favor Miami, though LSU remains a strong contender.

Antoine praised Miami’s persistent recruitment, citing their first offer and genuine relationships with his family. “They keep it real with me,” he said, appreciating their personalized approach.

However, LSU hasn’t relented. “Since I opened back up, LSU has been coming hard,” Antoine revealed. He noted improved communication and intensified efforts from the Tigers’ staff post-decommitment.

With Florida State now out of the running, Antoine faces a tough choice between Miami and LSU.

Antoine’s decision is expected to come on Saturday.

Jaboree Antoine Recruiting Profile

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Antoine is the No. 87 overall prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He also ranks as the nation’s No. 9 cornerback and the No. 2 recruit in the state of Louisiana.

On3’s Scouting and Rankings team has this to say about him as a prospect:

“Long-bodied versatile defensive back prospect with tremendous cover skills and ability to break up passes at the catch point. Very comfortable in man coverage, sticky defender. Excellent field vision and ability to break to the football once the quarterback pulls the trigger. Unverified long speed but is a smooth mover with twitch that can play as a center field safety. Also displays impressive movement skills when playing quarterback for his high school team as well. Willing tackler when working downhill but not overly violent. Verified top-end speed could assist in determining his ceiling but has an extremely high floor regardless.”