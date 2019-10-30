Coach O hires an offensive line coach a day after firing one

For the sixth time in seven football seasons, Brad Davis and family are packing boxes for a new adventure.

Yet this time, it’s in familiar surroundings.

Davis, 41, a Baton Rouge native and a 1980 graduate of Belaire High, is reportedly LSU’s new offensive line coach after Tigers’ head coach Ed Orgeron abruptly fired James Cregg on Wednesday night.

Orgeron moved quickly to replace Cregg, grabbing Davis who coached at Arkansas last season under first-year coach Sam Pittman. Pittman was Davis’ coach at Oklahoma for two seasons when offensive lineman Davis was part of two Big 12 title teams as well as the 2000 national championship team.

Prior to Arkansas, Davis coached at Missouri in 2018, Florida in 2017, North Texas in 2016, East Carolina in 2015 and James Madison in 2014.

His first coaching job after graduating from Oklahoma in May 2003 was as the offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator at Baton Rouge’s Southern University Lab School.