Carson highwater mark compliments Reese’s double-double standard to help No. 12 LSU reach 7-0

LSU transfer guard Jasmine Carson registered her first double-double of her career and fellow transfer Angel Reese produce her seventh straight double-double to open the season in Saturday’s 99-64 win over UAB in the final game of the Goombay Splash in The Bimini, Bahamas.

Carson scored 12 points and had 12 rebounds, while Reese led No. 12 LSU (7-0) with 25 points and had 10 rebounds. Freshman, Flau’jae Johnson posted her second career double-double with 19 points and 13 boards.

Alexis Morris scored a season-high 19 points, 13 coming in the last two quarters.

LSU returns home Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. against Southeastern Louisiana.