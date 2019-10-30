Bridges, Corley, Carrington lead LSU women’s tennis with second team All-SEC honors

LSU women’s tennis seniors Taylor Bridges and Paris Corley were joined on the 2021 All-SEC second team along with sophomore Saifya Carrington, the league announced.

“We’re very proud of our trio for earning conference honors,” LSU co-head coach Michael Sell said. “They deserve and earned their respective recognition from their strong play this season. We have an extremely competitive team and have said all along, our biggest strength is our depth, and this further proves it. We’ll be looking to these three continuing to lead the lines as we head into the NCAA Tournament.”

Bridges earns All-SEC recognition for the first-time time in her career. She has picked up seven wins in dual play at the No. 1 spot for the Tigers thus far this season. Overall, Bridges has grabbed 13 singles wins this season, with three of those coming against ranked opponents. In doubles, Bridges and her partner Corley earned a team-high eight wins in conference play, splitting time across all three doubles spots.

For Corley, an impressive season continues to be rewarded with her first recognition on the All-SEC team in her career. The Grants, New Mexico native leads the Tigers all around in singles and doubles wins. Corley finished the regular season of dual play with a 10-3 singles record, with six of those coming in SEC play. For the overall 2020-21 season, she sits at 18-4 in singles play and 18-6 in doubles action.

Carrington notched five wins in SEC play for LSU, including a vital clinch point at then-No. 9 Vanderbilt to give the visiting Tigers a Top 10 win on the road. In doubles, Carrington has picked up 10 wins playing with three different partners across all three doubles spots for the Tigers.

LSU will find out its draw in the 2021 NCAA Tournament when the NCAA Selection Show airs on NCAA.com at 5 p.m. CT on Monday.