Brian Kelly Press Conference – Aug. 26, 2024 (USC)

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media at his weekly press conference. Prior to coach Kelly taking the podium (~12 p.m. CT), Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and Sideline Reporter Gordy Rush recap preseason preparations and preview Sunday’s 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff vs. USC in Las Vegas.
• Opening remarks
– Lost great playmakers – “time to talk about the players we do have”
– Greg Penn, Josh Williams – #18
– Will Campbell, Harold Perkins – #7 (Campbell patch)
– Injury report – Hilton – questionable, Frazier – probable
– USC – Riley wining through his offense
• need to limit big plays
• USC defense uncertain – new players
• “we’ll be who we are” on offense
1 – Hallmarks of Riley offense?
– Air raid offense, prolific
2 – Players unavailable?
– “No.”
3 – Two punters?
– Limiting Branch’s ability
– Keeping “ball from being kicked straight down the field”
4 – Approach to USC offense?
– A lot based on watching bowl game
5- Comfort level with Nussmeier?
– “Having a QB that’s been in the system a few years makes you feel at ease.”
– Flipping practice to performance creates unease in opener
6 – Defense into season opener?
– “the guys feel good with where they’re at”
– Prepared, excited
– No confusion on scheme
7 – Performance of defensive line?
– “Do your job”
– Physically strong enough
– Focused on technical aspects
8 – Experience with returning players?
– “that front row’s gonna leave every year”
– “winning and losing is a fine line”
– Have leadership, experience, accountability
– “This is a team that knows what to do”
9 – Learned from last 2 years vs Florida State?
– Those games, lots of inexperience
– Florida State games will help with opener – “battle scars”
10 – Hilton, Frazier not playing – players to watch?
– Mubenga, Adams @ guard
– K. Parker next man up
– Thomas, Anderson featured more
– A lot of “moving pieces”
11 – Implications of committing to an opener like this?
– Not about money
– About two elite teams meeting
– Agreed to game before conference changed
– Moving forward, may not do this kind of thing again
12 – USC, LSU, new defensive coordinators
– Similar scheme
– “Different ways to attack people”
13 – “Stacking up good days” translating to game day?
– Need “model of consistency”
– “Can’t take a play off”
– “Building elite habits”
14 – Playing USC – Kelly previous experience?
– Similarities to previous air raid offenses
15 – Expectations of Guillory?
– “Been our best DT” since end of last year
– “controlling blocker, finding the football”
