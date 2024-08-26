Brian Kelly Press Conference – Aug. 26, 2024 (USC)

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media at his weekly press conference. Prior to coach Kelly taking the podium (~12 p.m. CT), Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and Sideline Reporter Gordy Rush recap preseason preparations and preview Sunday’s 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff vs. USC in Las Vegas.

• Opening remarks

– Lost great playmakers – “time to talk about the players we do have”

– Greg Penn, Josh Williams – #18

– Will Campbell, Harold Perkins – #7 (Campbell patch)

– Injury report – Hilton – questionable, Frazier – probable

– USC – Riley wining through his offense

• need to limit big plays

• USC defense uncertain – new players

• “we’ll be who we are” on offense

1 – Hallmarks of Riley offense?

– Air raid offense, prolific

2 – Players unavailable?

– “No.”

3 – Two punters?

– Limiting Branch’s ability

– Keeping “ball from being kicked straight down the field”

4 – Approach to USC offense?

– A lot based on watching bowl game

5- Comfort level with Nussmeier?

– “Having a QB that’s been in the system a few years makes you feel at ease.”

– Flipping practice to performance creates unease in opener

6 – Defense into season opener?

– “the guys feel good with where they’re at”

– Prepared, excited

– No confusion on scheme

7 – Performance of defensive line?

– “Do your job”

– Physically strong enough

– Focused on technical aspects

8 – Experience with returning players?

– “that front row’s gonna leave every year”

– “winning and losing is a fine line”

– Have leadership, experience, accountability

– “This is a team that knows what to do”

9 – Learned from last 2 years vs Florida State?

– Those games, lots of inexperience

– Florida State games will help with opener – “battle scars”

10 – Hilton, Frazier not playing – players to watch?

– Mubenga, Adams @ guard

– K. Parker next man up

– Thomas, Anderson featured more

– A lot of “moving pieces”

11 – Implications of committing to an opener like this?

– Not about money

– About two elite teams meeting

– Agreed to game before conference changed

– Moving forward, may not do this kind of thing again

12 – USC, LSU, new defensive coordinators

– Similar scheme

– “Different ways to attack people”

13 – “Stacking up good days” translating to game day?

– Need “model of consistency”

– “Can’t take a play off”

– “Building elite habits”

14 – Playing USC – Kelly previous experience?

– Similarities to previous air raid offenses

15 – Expectations of Guillory?

– “Been our best DT” since end of last year

– “controlling blocker, finding the football”