Angel Rees credits Kim Mulkey for her fast start to WNBA life

Angel Reese has gotten off to a fast start in the WNBA, and she credited Kim Mulkey for getting her prepared during her time at LSU.

The only problem is, she might’ve inadvertently accused Mulkey and LSU of violating NCAA rules in the process.

“I think my transition has been great,” Reese said. “It hasn’t been a super big, huge surprise because Kim Mulkey kind of prepared me for this moment. At LSU, our practices were like 4 hours. We were ready. We were working. I thought (WNBA) training camp was going to be harder.”

It was a nice compliment for her alma mater, but the “practices four hours” part of her comment raised a few eyebrows. The NCAA only allows four hours of athletics activity per day, and LSU assistant coach Gary Reedus made sure to set the record straight on X.

We don’t practice 4 hours every day 😭

— Gary Redus (@iGREDUS) June 13, 2024

“We don’t practice four hours every day,” Reedus said. “But you leave LSU prepared!”

Reese replied clarifying that LSU did not practice four hours every day, but also said that the September to November practices had her “dead.”

“But look at me now, I guess it was all worth it,” Reese said.

not everyday BUT SEPTEMBER TO NOVEMBER USED TO HAVE ME DEADDDD😭 but look at me now, i guess it was all worth it.

The training that Mulkey and her staff but Reese through does seem to be paying dividends for the Chicago Sky star. She is averaging 12.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

On Wednesday, she had the best game of her young career when she scored 20 points and recorded 10 rebounds for her fourth straight double-double. She currently sits at fifth in rebounds per game and leads the league in offensive rebounds.