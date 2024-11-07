Alabama vs LSU 2024 – Pre-game breakdown with special guest Chase Goodbread

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – November 6, 2024 | LSU fans are bracing themselves this week as Brian Kelly’s Tigers prepare for Saturday’s game with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Yesterday’s top 25 rankings have Alabama at number 11 and LSU at 15. With both teams 6-2, Saturday’s game is in effect a College Football Playoff elimination. Jeff Palermo, Todd Horne and Glenn Guilbeau are joined by longtime Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread who says this is Jalen Milroe’s most important game of his career thus far on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
