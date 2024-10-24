LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly Credits Blake Baker for Tigers Defensive Turnaround in 2024

LSU’s defensive improvements this season are evident, with the team currently ranked 35th in the country in points allowed compared to their previous ranking of 86th last year.

First-year defensive coordinator Blake Baker has been praised for his efforts by head coach Brian Kelly, who credits Baker’s dedication to building personal relationships with players.



“He’s always around the building, even during the summer, and that’s how you build relationships,” said Kelly. “You can’t just show up on game day and expect players to perform for you.”



The contrast between Baker and former defensive coordinator Matt House is clear, as Kelly has not hesitated to highlight the differences when asked about Baker’s impact. Additionally, Baker has also had the benefit of better personnel this year.



Defensive ends Bradyn Swinson and Sai’von Jones have made significant strides, while linebacker Whit Weeks has been playing at an All-American level. Cornerbacks Zy Alexander and Ashton Stamps have also stepped up, with Alexander excelling after transferring in from Southeastern Louisiana and Stamps becoming more confident in his second year.



Safety Sage Ryan, a former five-star prospect, is finally playing in his natural position and Major Burns is thriving in a hybrid role as a linebacker-safety. These factors have all contributed to LSU’s improved defense this season.