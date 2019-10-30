Your U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials LSU Ti-gah Tracker, Day 4

After current LSU track and field standouts javelin thrower Tzuriel Pedigo and triple jumper Sean Dixon-Bodie didn’t qualify Monday for the U.S Olympic team, the first weekend of the U.S. Olympic track and field trials ended with two former Tigers joining the Team USA roster for the Summer Olympics June 23-August 8 in Tokyo.

Sha’Carri Richardson ran 10.86 to win the women’s 100 meters Saturday night, earning her spot on the team. Michael Cherry placed second in the men’s 400 on Sunday in a time of 44.35 to become an Olympian.

The trials resume on Thursday with LSU junior JuVaughn Harrison, a six-time NCAA champion who has won the outdoor and indoor long jump and high jump national titles in 2021 and 2019 (COVID-19 cancelled the 2020 season), swinging into action with host of past and current Tigers’ track and field stars.

LSU PAST AND PRESENT ATHLETES IN THE U.S. OLYMPIC TRACK AND FIELD TRIALS, JUNE 18-21, 24-27, UNIVERSITY OF OREGON HAYWARD FIELD

(C) Denotes current LSU track and field member

(F) Denotes former LSU track and field member

MEN

MONDAY

Javelin

Finals

Tzuriel Pedigo (C) 8th 230 feet, 10 inches, did not qualify for Olympics

Triple jump

Finals

Sean Dixon-Bodie (C) 8th 53 feet 5 ½, did not qualify for the Olympics

SCHEDULE FOR THE UPCOMING WEEKEND

MEN

June 24 (THURSDAY)

400 hurdles

(First round 9:32 p.m. semi-finals June 25 5:18 p.m., finals June 26 8:35 p.m.)

Sean Burrell (C), Quincy Downing (F)

June 25 (FRIDAY)

Long jump

(First round 3:30 p.m, finals June 27 6 p.m.)

JuVaughn Harrison (C), Rayvon Gray (C)

200

(First round 4:04 p.m., semifinals June 26 9:33 p.m. finals June 27 7:22 p.m.)

Terrance Laird, Jaron Flournoy

110 hurdles

(First round, 4:33 p.m., semifinals June 26 8:03 p.m., finals 9:51 p.m.)

Eric Edwards, Arthur Price, Ryan Fontenot

High jump

(First round 5 p.m., finals 3:30 p.m. June 27)

JuVaughn Harrison (C)

WOMEN

June 24 (THURSDAY)

200

(First round 8:31 p.m., semifinals June 25 6:25 p.m. finals June 26 9:24 p.m.)

Sha’Carri Richardson (F), Thelma Davies (C)

Long jump

(First round 7:45 p.m, finals June 26 8:30 p.m.)

Aliyah Whisby (C)

Hammer throw

(First round 3:25 p.m, finals June 26 6:05 p.m.)

Emma Robbins (C)

June 25 (FRIDAY)

400 hurdles

(First round 5:35 p.m. semi-finals June 26 8:19 p.m., finals June 27 6:20 p.m.)

Cassandra Tate (F), Brittley Humphrey (C), Milan Young (C)