Your U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials LSU Ti-gah Tracker, Day 2, Richardson wins 100 meters

Former LSU sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson ran 10.86 to win the 100 meters in the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday night, earning her spot on the USA Olympic team for the Tokyo Olympics.

In Saturday’s semifinals, she ran 10.64 and then won in the finals 90 minutes later.

Richardson is the fifth LSU sprinter to win a U.S. title in the 100 meters joining Aleia Hobbs (2018), Muna Lee (2008), Dawn Sowell (1989), and Sheila Echols (1988).

Richardson will next compete on Thursday (June 24) in the first round of the 200 meters at 8:31 p.m. CT. The semifinals of the 200 meters will be Friday (June 25) at 6:25 p.m. CT, and the finals for the 200 meters will be at 9:24 p.m. CT on Saturday (June 26).

LSU CURRENT AND FORMER ATHLETES IN U.S. OLYMPIC TRACK AND FIELD TRIALS, JUNE 18-21, 24-27, UNIVERSITY OF OREGON HAYWARD FIELD

(C) Denotes current LSU track and field member

(F) Denotes former LSU track and field member

MEN

SATURDAY

Javelin

(One current Tiger advanced to the finals set for Monday at 6:15 p.m.)

Tzuriel Pedigo (C) 8th 232 feet, no inches

Triple jump

(One current Tiger advanced to the finals set for Monday at 6:40 p.m.)

Sean Dixon-Bodie (C) 9th 53 feet ¼ inches

400

(Two former Tigers qualified for Sunday’s finals at 9:15 p.m. two current Tigers didn’t qualify

Michael Cherry (F) 1st 44.50, Vernon Norwood (F) 7th 45.12 both advanced to finals

Noah Williams (C) 12th 45.73, Tyler Terry (C) 14th 45.84 did not qualify

WOMEN

100 hurdles

(Two current Tigers advanced from the first round to the semifinals Sunday at 8:03 p.m. The finals are 9:43 p.m. Sunday)

Tonea Marshall (C) 9th 12.76, Alia Armstrong (C) 11th 12.82 advanced to semifinals

100 meters

(Two former Tigers advanced to Saturday’s 9:15 finals, one former Tiger didn’t)

Sha’Carri Richardson (F) 1st 10.64 and Aleia Hobbs (F) advanced to finals, Mikiah Brisco (F) 11th 11.043 did not advance.

FINALS

She’Carri Richardson 1st 10.86, Aleia Hobbs 7th 11.20