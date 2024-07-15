William Schmidt makes LSU coach Jay Johnson’s day and Tigers’ fortune continues into the night

LSU coach Jay Johnson got two huge surprises of the highest order on Sunday.

First, Catholic High’s William Schmidt called Johnson shortly before 3 pm and told Johnson he had decided to forgo the MLB draft and join LSU right away. The highest-rated high school pitcher in the draft, Schmidt was a certain high first round pick.

But, as Schmidt told Koki Riley of theadvocate, he was coming to LSU instead.

Johnson could hardly believe it. “Are you for real?”

But Johnson’s luck continued.

Catcher Cade Arrambide then decided he too would come to LSU instead of opting for the MLB. the top high school catcher and a top-120 player overall in MLB.com’s rankings. He was not selected in either of the first two rounds of the draft on Sunday.

Arrambide announced on social media late Sunday night that he will forgo his chances of getting selected in the 2024 MLB Draft and join LSU.

Arrambide posted a .430 batting average with 12 home runs this past season for Tomball High in Texas. He won the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state and is known for his big arm behind the plate.

Outfielder and LSU signee Derek Curiel also made the same announcement back in June.