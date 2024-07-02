Will Campbell and Harold Perkins named preseason Walter Camp All-Americans

A pair of LSU juniors – Will Campbell and Harold Perkins – have been named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team, the organization announced on Monday.

Campbell, a two-year starter at left tackle, earned first-team recognition, while Perkins was selected to the second-team.

Last year, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels earned Walter Camp Player of the Year honors, while wide receiver Malik Nabers was named to the first-team.

Campbell enters his third season with the Tigers in 2024 and he’s established himself as one of the top offensive linemen in school history. Campbell has started every game (26) in which he’s appeared and he’s played every offensive snap in 15 of LSU’s 17 games against SEC opponents.

Campbell earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2023 after picking up second-team accolades as a true freshman in 2022. He was named to the Freshman All-America team by the Football Writers Association of America in 2022 as well as being a Freshman All-SEC selection.

Last year, Campbell played a key role in an LSU offense that led the nation in both scoring (45.5) and yards per game (543.5) and one that produced the winner of the Heisman Trophy in Daniels. LSU’s 2023 offensive line was one of three finalists for the Joe Moore Award, which is presented annually to the top offensive lines in college football.

In two years with the Tigers, Campbell has helped LSU average 39.8 points and 496.6 total yards per game. The Tigers have also won 20 games, including a pair of bowl victories, with Campbell in the lineup.

Perkins, a New Orleans native, is one of the top playmaking linebackers in college football, accumulating 147 tackles, 26.0 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in his first two years with the Tigers.

Perkins earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 and was named second-team all-conference last year. He’s also earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors twice and SEC Freshman of the Week one time during his career. He was named Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance (8 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles) in LSU’s win over Arkansas in 2022.

As a rookie, Perkins earned Freshman All-America honors and was selected to the Freshman All-SEC team.

Off the field, both Perkins and Campbell have been named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll.