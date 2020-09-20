What every former LSU player did in the NFL’s Week 2

Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow’s NFL rookie record 37 completions in the Bengals’ Thursday night 35-30 loss to Cleveland got NFL Week 2 rolling for former LSU standouts.

Running back Leonard Fournette, playing his second game with the Tampa Bay Bucs after being waived by Jacksonville, showed doubters he has plenty left in the tank. He ran for 103 yards on 12 carries, scoring two TDs including a 46-yarder with 1:46 left to play to clinch a 31-17 victory over Carolina on Sunday

This story will be updated after Monday night’s New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders matchup.

Thursday night

Cleveland Browns 35, Cincinnati Bengals 30: Bengals – QB Joe Burrow, 37 of 61 for 316 yards passing and 3 TDs, 19 yards rushing on 7 attempts. Browns – WR Odell Beckham Jr. 4 catches for 74 yards, 1 TD, WR Jarvis Landry 3 catches for 46 yards, LB Jacob Phillips inactive because of shoulder injury, CB Greedy Williams inactive because of shoulder injury

Sunday afternoon

Tennessee Titans 33, Jacksonville Jaguars 30 Titans – CB Kristian Fulton 3 tackles (3 solo) 1 PBU, 1 interception with a 44-yard return. Jaguars – WR DL Chark 4 catches for 84 yards, DE K’Lavon Chaisson 2 tackles (1 solo) including a sack.

Tampa Bay Bucs 31, Carolina Panthers 17: Bucs –RB Leonard Fournette 103 yards rushing, 2 TDs on 12 carries, 4 catches for 13 yards. LB Devin White 15 tackles (11 solo), 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass deflection. Panthers – CB Donte Jackson 3 tackles (1 solo), 1 PBU. LB Kevin Minter no stats

Pittsburgh Steelers 26, Denver Broncos: Broncos – C Lloyd Cushneberry, started on an offensive line that allowed 7 sacks for 61 yards. Steelers – OL Jerald Hawkins no stats.

Los Angeles Rams, 37 Philadelphia Eagles 19: Rams – DT Michael Brockers 2 tackles (2 solo), OT Andrew Whitworth started on offensive line that gave up just 1 sack as the Rams gained 449 yards including 191 rushing. Eagles – S Jalen Mills 6 tackles (5 solo), LB Duke Riley no stats.

San Francisco 49ers 31, New York Jets 13: 49ers – LB Kwon Alexander 5 tackles (3 solo) including 1 tackle for loss.

Buffalo Bills 31, Miami Dolphins 25: Bills – LS Reid Ferguson snapped on 4 punts, 1 of 1 field goals, 4 of 4 extra points, CB Tre’Davious White 1 pass breakup. Dolphins – LS Blake Ferguson snapped 5 punts, 2 of 2 FG made 2 of 2 extra points, DT Davon Godchaux 3 tackles (all solo), including one tackle for loss.

Indianapolis Colts 28, Minnesota Vikings 11: Vikings –WR Justin Jefferson 3 catches for 44 yards.

Dallas Cowboys 40, Atlanta Falcons 39: Cowboys – OT La’el Collins played. Falcons – LB Deion Jones 6 tackles (1 solo), ½ sack, WR Russell Gage 6 catches for 46 yards, 1 TD.

New York Giants at Chicago Bears: Bears – LB Barkevious Mingo 4 tackles (3 solo)

Arizona Cardinals 30, Washington 15: Washington – OT Saahdiq Charles no stats. Cardinals – CB Patrick Peterson 1 tackle, DB Rashard Lawrence no stats.

Kansas City Chiefs 23, Los Angeles Chargers 20 (OT): Chiefs – RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 38 yards on 10 carries and 6 catches for 32 yards, CB Tyrann Mathieu 5 tackles (1) solo and 1 PBU, 1 QB hit, RB Darrel Williams 1 catch for 12 yards. Chargers – OG Trai Turner was on inactive list with knee injury.

Baltimore Ravens 33, Houston Texans 16: Ravens – LB Patrick Queen 9 tackles (7 solo).

Sunday night

Seattle Seahawks 35, New England Patriots 30: Seahawks – S Jamal Adams 10 tackles (6 solo) with 1 sack and 2 QB hits, OG Damien Lewis and C Ethan Pocic (both started for a Seattle offense that produced 464 yards, gave up 2 sacks and was 2-of-2 in the red zone.

Monday night

New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders: Saints – C Will Clapp Raiders – DE Arden Key 1 tackle, TE Foster Moreau no catches