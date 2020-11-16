WHAT EVERY FORMER LSU PLAYER DID IN NFL WEEK 10

Making his New Orleans Saints debut against the team that traded him, former LSU linebacker Kwon Alexander had four tackles including two solo as the Saints held on to beat the San Francisco 49ers 27-13 Sunday.

Alexander is in his fifth season. He was a fourth-round pick of Tampa Bay in 2015 and started 46 of 46 games before he sustained a season-ending torn ACL in week 7 of 2018.

In March 2019, free agent Alexander signed a four-year, $54 million contract with the 49ers that included $27 million guaranteed. He played just 11 games including three playoff games for the 49ers in 2019, missing time with a torn pectoral muscle.

After missing three weeks this season with a high ankle sprain, the 49ers traded Alexander to the Saints on Nov. 2 in exchange for a fifth-round conditional pick and linebacker Kiko Alonso.

“I bring passion, love for the game, energy,” Alexander said before being named a starter Sunday. “I love to compete. I see they like to compete. I feel like I fit well in here and we’re ready to take off.”

Here’s what the rest of former LSU standouts did in Week 10 pending the Monday night game:

Thursday night

Indianapolis Colts 34, Tennessee Titans 17

Titans – CB Kristian Fulton on injured reserve list (knee).

Sunday afternoon

New York Giants 27, Philadelphia Eagles 17

Eagles – S Jalen Mills 5 tackles (4 solo), LB Duke Riley 4 tackles (4 solo).

Green Bay Packers 24, Jacksonville Jaguars 20

Jaguars – WR DJ Chark 4 catches for 56 yards, LB K’Lavon Chaisson no stats.

Detroit Lions 30, Washington 27

Washington – OT Saahdiq Charles injured reserve.

Cleveland Browns 10, Houston Texans 7

Browns – WR Jarvis Landry 3 catches for 29 yards, WR Odell Beckham Jr. out for year torn ACL, LB Jacob Phillips on inactive list (knee), CB Greedy Williams on injured reserve list.

Tampa Bay Bucs 46, Carolina Panthers 23

Bucs – LB Devin White 6 tackles (4 solo), 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hit, RB Leonard Fournette 19 yards rushing on 8 carries, and 2 catches for 11 yards, RB Darrel Williams no stats, LB Kevin Minter no stats. Panthers – CB Donte Jackson 2 tackles (1 solo).

Miami Dolphins 29, Los Angeles Chargers 21

Chargers – OG Trai Turner on inactive list with knee injury. Dolphins – LS Blake Ferguson snapped for 2 of 2 extra points, 3 of 4 field goals and 2 punts, DT Davon Godchaux on injured reserve (biceps) likely out for the rest of the season.

Las Vegas Raiders 37, Denver Broncos 12

Broncos – C Lloyd Cushenberry started on an offensive line that produced just 313 yards and allowed two sacks. Raiders – DE Arden Key on injured reserve list (foot), TE Foster Moreau no stats.

Arizona Cardinals 32, Buffalo Bills 30

Bills – CB Tre’Davious White 3 tackles (3 solo), LS Reid Ferguson snapped on 4 punts, 3 of 3field goals, 3 of 3 extra points. Cardinals – CB Patrick Peterson 2 tackles (2 solo) and 2 pass deflections, DT Rashard Lawrence on injured reserve.

New Orleans Saints 27, San Francisco 49ers 13

Saints – OLB Kwon Alexander 4 tackles (2 solo).

Los Angeles Rams 23, Seattle Seahawks 17

Seahawks – S Jamal Adams 7 tackles (6 solo), 2 sacks, DE/TE Stephen Sullivan no stats, OG Damien Lewis and C Ethan Pocic started on an offensive line that was limited to 333 yards with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson getting sacked six times. Rams – DT Michael Brockers 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 sack, OT Andrew Whitworth started for an offensive line that helped produce 389 yards and allow QB Jared Goff to pass for 302 yards.

Pittsburgh Steelers 36, Cincinnati Bengals 10

Bengals – QB Joe Burrow 213 yards passing, 1 TD. Steelers – OL Jerald Hawkins is a backup right tackle

Sunday night

New England Patriots 23, Baltimore Ravens 17

Ravens – LB Patrick Queen 9 tackles (5 solo), 1 tackle for loss.

Monday night

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Vikings – WR Justin Jefferson, DE Danielle Hunter on injured reserve (neck). Bears – LB Barkavious Mingo.

Open dates

Kansas City Chiefs – RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, CB Tyrann Mathieu, RB Darrel Williams.

Atlanta Falcons – LB Deion Jones, WR Russell Gage.