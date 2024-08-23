WATCH: USC vs. LSU… 1979. Novelist and former LSU center John Ed Bradley gives a history lesson

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – August 23, 2024 | Football season is about to begin, and the first stop for Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers will be in Las Vegas on September 1st, matched up against the USC Trojans. While fans look forward to kickoff, on today’s episode we’re going to take a look backward – a little trip through time to September 29, 1979, the night then-top-ranked USC traveled to an extremely rowdy Tiger Stadium to face LSU, ranked at number 20. This is undoubtedly one of the most memorable and talked-about games in LSU football history, despite the fact that the Trojans won the day, defeating the Tigers 17-12. The story of that contest back in 79 revolves around a game-changing penalty late in the fourth quarter – and to capture that moment, we’re going to turn to the man who was quite literally at the center of the action – former LSU center John Ed Bradley. Bradley went on from LSU to become an acclaimed writer and novelist, with what is perhaps his crowning achievement being the beloved book “It Never Rains in Tiger Stadium”, arguably one of the greatest works of literature on the subject of football, and required reading for the serious LSU fan. Tiger Rag magazine editor Todd Horne sits down with Bradley to hear his memories of that historic night, and reflect on its deeply personal significance.

Tiger Rag News Services See Full Bio