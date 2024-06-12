WATCH: Piecing it together – LSU coach Matt McMahon reshapes his squad for 2024-25, player by player

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for June 12, 2024 | LSU men’s basketball head coach Matt McMahon is reshaping his squad for the 2024-25 season. With NIL and the transfer portal he has many different puzzle pieces to work with, one being potential recruit Coleman Hawkins, the 6-foot-10 No. 1 available player in the portal. As McMahon pieces together his team, Tiger Rag Magazine editor Todd Horne and special guest host Patrick Wright speak with former head coach John Brady to get a clearer view of what that team may eventually look like.
Related Articles
No. 16 Auburn proves to be too much for LSU to handle as Tigers suffer first SEC loss of the season, 93-78
LSU needed to play a virtually flawless game Saturday night on the road at No. 16 Auburn in the hostile environment that is Neville Arena to have a chance to pull off a big upset […]
Baker’s 18 points and solid free throw shooting helps LSU fend off Southeastern
Will Baker scored 18 points and had seven rebounds to help LSU hold off Southeastern Louisiana 73-66 on Friday night. LSU (5-3) had four players score in double-figures – Baker, Jordan Wright (16 points), Mike […]
Ward and Cook “Day-to-Day” as LSU Attempts to Rebound Against Georgia in PMAC on Tuesday Night
LSU basketball’s two-game win streak was snapped in a blowout loss to Mississippi State on Saturday and now the Tigers (14-13, 6-8 SEC) will have a rematch with Georgia (15-12, 5-9 SEC) this Tuesday at […]
