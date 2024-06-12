WATCH: Piecing it together – LSU coach Matt McMahon reshapes his squad for 2024-25, player by player

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for June 12, 2024 | LSU men’s basketball head coach Matt McMahon is reshaping his squad for the 2024-25 season. With NIL and the transfer portal he has many different puzzle pieces to work with, one being potential recruit Coleman Hawkins, the 6-foot-10 No. 1 available player in the portal. As McMahon pieces together his team, Tiger Rag Magazine editor Todd Horne and special guest host Patrick Wright speak with former head coach John Brady to get a clearer view of what that team may eventually look like.

