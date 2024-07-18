WATCH: LSU coach Brian Kelly, Garrett Nussmeier, Harold Perkins and Mason Taylor exuded optimism at SEC Media Days

In the July 18, 2024, Audibles podcast by TigerRag.com, LSU’s coach Brian Kelly and three players showed optimism at SEC Media Days in Dallas. They are Garrett Nussmeier, Harold Perkins, and Mason Taylor. LSU faces challenges in the 2024 season. The SEC now includes Texas and Oklahoma. LSU lost key players like Jayden Daniels, who won the Heisman Trophy. It also lost Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas, Jr., both first-round draft picks. The team’s defense was weak last season. This year, it lacks talent and has a new coaching staff. Harold Perkins will shift positions. This move failed last season. Can the new defensive coordinator, Blake Baker, lead them to success in 2024? Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne discuss this in detail with WBRZ-TV’s Michael Cauble. Hosted by Jake McMains.
