Von Rosenberg waived by the Vikings

Former LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg is looking for another NFL team after being waived by the Minnesota Vikings.

The 30-year old rookie thanked the Vikings for the opportunity, who made the move on Tuesday to free up a roster spot upon signing former Missouri defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson.

“I enjoyed my time in Minnesota, 1st class organization run by even better people, Von Rosenberg tweeted Tuesday. “Who knows what the future holds?”

The Zachary, La. native is one of the top punters in LSU history, finishing with a career average of 44 yards on 193 punts in 48 games. He ranks third in school history in career punting average and second in both career punting yards (8,484) and numbers of punts (193).

Von Rosenberg, a two-time Mr. Louisiana Baseball in 2008 and 2009, originally committed to the LSU baseball team coming out of high school before being drafted in the sixth round by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2009 MLB draft. He signed with the Pirates and spent six years in the minors before he was released after a series of injuries.

He walked on to the LSU team in 2016 as a tight end, eventually became an All-SEC punter.