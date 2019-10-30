Two more LSU men’s basketball players enter the transfer portal

LSU’s revolving men’s basketball roster keeps on spinning.

Two more Tigers, including one who transferred to LSU last January and wasn’t eligible to play for the Tigers until the upcoming season, are entering the transfer portal.

Rising senior forward Josh LeBlanc, one of the mainstays off the bench for the Tigers’ 2021 team that advanced to the NCAA tournament second round, is leaving the team.

Also, out the door is guard Seneca Knight, who transferred to LSU after playing the first semester of his junior year at San Jose State.

LeBlanc, a 6-7 former Madison Prep star, transferred to LSU in the spring of 2020 after playing 39 games in 1½ seasons at Georgetown. He played 25 games this past season for the Tigers, averaging 3.2 points and 4.4 rebounds in 16.7 minutes, scoring the majority of his points off offensive rebounds.

Knight, a 6-6 guard who starred in high school at Lafayette Northside, was a third-team all-Mountain West selection as a sophomore at San Jose State in 2019-20 after leading the team in both scoring and rebounding. He opted out of the team last Dec. 28 for COVID19 reasons after five games and then transferred to LSU where he wouldn’t have been eligible until the second semester of the upcoming season.

Since the end of LSU’s season, the Tigers have lost eight active players off the 2020-21 roster.

Four underclassmen and all starters – Cam Thomas, Javonte Smart, Trendon Watford and Darius Days – entered the NBA draft.

Four entered the draft portal including LeBlanc, starting guard Aundre Hyatt (signed with Rutgers), guard Jalen Cook (signed with Tulane) and center Josh Gray (still hasn’t found a new school).