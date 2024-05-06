Two Kim Mulkey recruited former LSU women’s basketball players announced where they’ll transfer

Two former LSU women’s basketball players announced their transfer destinations on Sunday meaning all four LSU transfers have now found a new home.

Kateri Poole is headed to Houston and Angelica Velez is heading to Syracuse. They were the last two LSU transfers without a new team after Hailey Van Lith committed to TCU and Janae Kent committed to Texas A&M.

Poole played a key role on the 2023 LSU team that won a national championship. She started the last five tournament games and shot 53% over that stretch. She knocked down a pair of threes in the national championship win over Iowa and played an important role on defense during the championship run.

However, Poole played in just four games last season before Kim Mulkey said she was no longer on the team. Poole entered the transfer portal in March.

Velez came to LSU as ESPN’s No. 44 recruit in the class of 2023 along with Mikaylah Williams, Aalyah Del Rosario and Kent. Velez played just 111 minutes during her freshman season and scored 27 points. She played her high school ball in New York and will return to her home state for her next season of college ball.

After the transfers of Kent and Velez, LSU’s No. 1 2023 recruiting class has been cut in half. Kent played in 32 games for LSU her freshman season and her lone start came in the SEC championship as LSU fought the injury bug.

Mulkey is bringing in Arizona’s Kailyn Gilbert, Miami’s Shayeann Day-Wilson, Mississippi State’s Mjracle Shepphard and Arkansas’ Jersey Wolfenbarger as transfers and incoming freshman Jada Richard to replace the talent lost this offseason.