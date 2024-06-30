Two former LSU baseball players announce transfer destinations

Former LSU baseball players Aiden Moffett and Paxton Kling announced their transfer destinations on Sunday.

Moffett will stay in the SEC and join former Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle at Texas while Kling will head north to Penn State.

Kling was one of the highest-rated prospects in LSU history before coming to LSU, but things never quite worked out in college for the center fielder. He batted .222 last season and saw his slugging percentage drop to .317.

Moffett appeared in one game during the 2023 season and appeared in 16 games last season. He posted a 5.60 ERA in 17.2 innings pitched. The Tigers went 9-7 in games he appeared in.