Tommy White and Luke Holman each earn All-America Honors

LSU baseball players Tommy White and Luke Holman have each received Second-Team All-America recognition from the American Baseball Coaches Association.

White led the Tigers with a .330 batting average and 70 RBI and was second on the team with 24 homers. He hit two grand slams last season, including one in the SEC Tournament. He was given Second-Team All-SEC honors for his performances.

White is No. 5 in the SEC this season in hits, No. 6 in total bases, No. 7 in homers and No. 7 in RBI. He has 75 career home runs, which ranks No. 8 all-time in NCAA Division I history.

Holman, another Second-Team All-SEC selection, posted a 2.75 ERA in 91.2 innings pitched. He put up a 9-4 record on the year and is second in the SEC with 127 strikeouts.