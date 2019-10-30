Tigers skip town ahead of Ida’s arrival, re-locate football operations to Houston in preparation for Saturday’s season opener at UCLA

LSU’s football team had planned to leave Thursday for its California season-opener Saturday vs. UCLA in Pasadena’s Rose Bowl Stadium.

Now, thanks to Hurricane Ida headed to the Louisiana coast with a projected path through or close to Baton Rouge, the Tigers will have a week-long road trip.

LSU left Saturday night to relocate all its football operations to Houston. It will practice there three times next week before proceeding to California as planned on Thursday, team spokesman Michael Bonnette said Saturday.

The team staged a mock game inside Tiger Stadium Saturday afternoon while LSU’s equipment staff packed the team’s equipment trailer for the move.

Hurricane Ida, scheduled to make landfall Sunday night as a possible Category 4 storm, could bring the strongest winds through Baton Rouge since 2008 when Hurricane Gustav knocked out power for weeks in many places.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron also cancelled his weekly in-season Monday media news conference.