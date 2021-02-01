Tigers gain ninth Class of 2022 commitment from son of former LSU All-SEC offensive tackle

The recruiting class for 2022 being assembled by LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron has a familiar ring to it.

That’s because for the second time in the nine-member class, LSU received a pledge from a second-generation Tiger with three-star Newman offensive lineman Bo Bordelon commiting Sunday.

Bordelon delved into the family archives and produced a photo of himself as a youth in a purple and gold uniform, emblazoned with his famous surname and No. 68 on the back of the jersey.

“Always been a Tiger, always will be. … #committed,” Bordelon released on his Instagram account.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Bordelon is the son of former LSU offensive guard/tackle Ben Bordelon, who was a four-year letterman from 1993-96 and was named second team All-SEC as a senior and team captain. He also played the 1997 season in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers.

Bo Bordelon joins a class rated among the top five in the country and already has a commitment from four-star quarterback Walker Howard of St. Thomas More, son of former LSU starting quarterback Jamie Howard.

“Of course, my dad played for LSU a while,” Bo Bordelon said during an interview with Garland Gillen of New Orleans’ Fox 8 TV station. “My Mom went there, my sister’s there now. My grandma and them all love it. It’s always been in my family. I’ve always been a big Tiger fan. It was really a special offer.”

Bordelon referenced the scholarship offer he received from LSU on Jan. 19. He also received offers from Tulane, Nicholls State, Virginia, Colorado and Washington State.

Bordelon, the state’s No. 32 prospect and No. 68 offensive tackle by 247Sports, gave LSU its third offensive lineman commit in the 2022 recruiting and its second in two days after Neville’s Will Campbell chose the Tigers on Saturday.

Bordelon, who transferred from E.D. White and wound up protecting the blindside of Newman sophomore quarterback Arch Manning this season, was part of a 9-1 team that captured the District 11-2A title and advanced to the Division III state quarterfinals, falling to eventual state champion Lafayette Christian Academy.

He was named to the first team Class 2A All-State team, a first for a Newman offensive lineman in 42 years.

“The kid has a phenomenal work ethic,” New Orleans-area trainer Duke Rousse, of The Duke Academy said during a Jan. 19 interview with Fox 8. “The kid’s going to outwork anybody on the field and he’s nasty. You don’t see that these days. He has an old-school mentality for a guard or tackle. He will try to clean your clock.”