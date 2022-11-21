Thompson sparks Gold to capture fall series over Purple

The Gold team was declared the winner Sunday in the annual LSU Baseball Purple-Gold World Series in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The teams played an eight-inning game on Friday night and two six-inning games on Sunday, and the Gold earned the series win by virtue of having more points in LSU’s situational scoring system that rewards elements like quality at-bats and effective base running.

Gold junior shortstop Jordan Thompson was 2-for-5 at the plate with a double and an RBI, and Gold freshman catcher Brady Neal produced a double and a walk.

Freshman leftfielder Mic Paul collected a triple and a walk for the Purple.

Gold starting pitcher Chase Shores, a freshman right-hander, worked two scoreless innings, allowing one hit with two strikeouts. Freshman right-hander Aiden Moffett followed Shores and fired two scoreless innings with no hits and five strikeouts.

Junior left-hander Riley Cooper also recorded two scoreless innings for the Gold, allowing one hit with four strikeouts.

Junior right-hander Ty Floyd turned in a dominant outing for the Purple, allowing no hits in three scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

Sunday’s games concluded the team’s six-week fall practice period.

LSU will open the 2023 season on Friday, February 17, versus Western Michigan in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.