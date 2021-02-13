Third-ranked LSU women’s golf team opens spring season Sunday

LSU’s No. 3 nationally ranked women’s golf team begins its five-tournament regular season spring schedule Sunday through Tuesday in the fourth annual Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Florida.

The Tigers face a stacked field featuring six other teams ranked in the top 25 of Golfstat’s rankings – No. 2 South Carolina, No. 5 Auburn, No. 7 Arkansas, No. 8 Florida, No. 9 Oklahoma and No. 16 Alabama.

The three-day, 54-hole tourney will be played at Duran Golf Club, a par 72, 6,383 yard-layout.. Eighteen holes will be played each day and an individual and team champion will be crowned on Tuesday.

LSU will tee off at 7:00 a.m. CT on Sunday and Monday morning with a shotgun start. The third and final round will start at 6:40 a.m. CT Tuesday morning.

“I am really looking forward to starting off in Florida where two of our players are from (Latanna Stone, Kendall Griffin),” LSU coach Garrett Runion said. “I know they are excited to compete close to home.”:

LSU’s lineup includes sophomores Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone, freshman Carla Tejedo Mulet, senior Kendall Griffin and junior Presley Baggett.

Lindblad, the 2020 SEC Golfer and Freshman of the Year, is ranked No. 3 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. She shot par or under in six of her nine rounds played in the fall and led the team with a 70.78 stroke average. She has accepted an invitation to compete in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, March 31-April 3, 2021.

Stone posted a stroke average of 73 in the fall (the second lowest on the team) with four of her nine rounds at or under par. She had three top 30 finishes in the fall and won the Orlando International Amateur during the semester break. She currently ranks No. 131 in the WAGR.

Tejedo Mulet is third on the squad with a 73.78 scoring average. She posted three rounds of par or under in the fall over and is ranked No. 86 in the WAGR poll.

Griffin is averaging 75.78 strokes per round, while Baggett will make her season debut.

The Tigers will next play in the Icon Invite Feb. 22-23 at The Golf Club of Houston, then travel to Columbia, S.C. to compete at the Gamecock Intercollegiate at Columbia Country Club March 1-3. The final regular season tournament away from Baton Rouge will be March 19-21 at the UGA Golf Course for the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic.

Twelve teams from the Southeastern Conference will travel to Baton Rouge to compete in the LSU Tiger Golf Classic April 6-7 at The University Club.

Postseason will kick off April 14-18 with SEC Championships. The meet will be hosted at Greystone Golf Course in Birmingham, Alabama.

The University Club will host an NCAA Regional for the fourth time May 10-12. The top teams will advance to NCAA Championships May 21-26 in Scottsdale, Arizona, at Grayhawk Golf Club.