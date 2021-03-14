Third-ranked LSU beach volleyball wins four of five matches in Gulf Shores

The No. 3 ranked LSU beach volleyball team improved to 11-2 on season by winning four of five matches Saturday and Sunday in the March to May tournament in Gulf Shores, Ala.

The Tigers’ only losses this season have been to No. 2 Florida State. The Seminoles beat LSU 4-1 last weekend in Baton Rouge but LSU took FSU to the limit Saturday as the Tigers lost 3-2.

Earlier Saturday, the Sandy Tigs took care of 18th ranked Georgia State, 5-0.

Then on windy Sunday, the Tigers beat No. 20 Tulane 4-1 in the morning, No. 11 Grand Canyon 4-1 in early afternoon and UAB 5-0 before heading home to Baton Rouge.

“I loved the effort today,” LSU coach Russell Brock said Sunday. “It would have been real easy to muddle our way through today after a late finish last night. I’m really proud of how everyone came to work today and took care of business. It was a long day with three solid matches in windy conditions and we were focused all the way through.”

LSU’s Court 1 duo of Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth remained undefeated on the season. Though they dropped their first and only set of the year against Florida State on Saturday, Nuss and Kloth are now 13-0.

The Tigers will be home once again next weekend for the LSU Beach Invitational on Saturday and Sunday.

“There’s no doubt we are continuing to get better,” said Brock. ” I can’t wait to get back to work this week before another great weekend at home.”

Saturday

No. 3 LSU 5, No. 18 Georgia State 0

Court 1: Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss (LSU) beat Eden Hawes/Maddy Delmonte (GSU) 21-15, 21-14

Court 2 Claire Coppola/Kelli Greene-Agnew (LSU) beat Olivia Stasevich/Mattie Johnson (GSU) 21-19, 13-21, 15-12

Court 3: Toni Rodriguez/Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope (LSU) beat Meagan McCall/Bekah Brodbeck (GSU) 21-13, 21-9

Court 4: Jess Lansman/Sydney Moore (LSU) beat def. Kate Novack/Bella Ferary (GSU) 21-15, 21-15

Court 5: Olivia Ordonez/Kahlee York (LSU) beat Becky Tresham/Maddie Gordon (GSU) 12-21, 21-16, 15-4

No. 2 Florida State 3, No. 3 LSU 2

Court 1 Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss (LSU) beat Alaina Chacon/Molly McBain (FSU) 21-16, 16-21, 15-12

Court 2: Torrey Van Winden/Keara Rutz (FSU) beat Claire Coppola/Kelli Greene-Agnew (LSU) 21-15, 21-17

Court 3: Sara Putt/Maddie Anderson (FSU) beat Toni Rodriguez/Ashlyn Rasnick (LSU) 13-21, 22-20, 15-13

Court 4: Jess Lansman/Sydney Moore (LSU) beat Payton Caffrey/ Madison Fitzpatrick (FSU) 21-18, 26-24

Court 5: Kate Privett/Jenna Johnson (FSU) beat Olivia Ordonez/Kahlee York (LSU) 21-18, 21-16

Sunday

No. 3 LSU 4, No. 20 Tulane 1

Court 1: Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss (LSU) beat Eva Torruella/Kendall Peters (Tulane) 21-13, 21-16

Court 2: Claire Coppola/Kelli Greene-Agnew (LSU) beat Allie Olsonoski/Tarin Mergener (Tulane) 22-24, 21-14, 15-9

Court 3: Toni Rodriguez/Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope (LSU) beat Addie Hermstad/Samantha Mehlman (Tulane) 21-16, 26-24

Court 4: Lara Torruella/Avery Arellano (Tulane) beat Jess Lansman/Sydney Moore (LSU) 21-18, 21-14

Court 5: Olivia Ordonez/Kahlee York (LSU) beat Rio Frohoff/Gabby Becerra (Tulane) 22-20, 21-19

No. 3 LSU 4, No. 11 Grand Canyon 1

Court 1: Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss (LSU) beat Bella Bauman/Teagan DeFalco (GCU) 21-12, 21-17

Court 2: Claire Coppola/Kelli Greene-Agnew (LSU) beat Anaya Evans/Madi Relaz (GCU) 21-17, 21-17

Court 3: Toni Rodriguez/Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope (LSU) beat Allison Hansen/Taylor Jarzombek (GCU) 21-16, 21-16

Court 4: Paula Hoffman/Allanis Navas (GCU) beat Jess Lansman/Sydney Moore (LSU) 21-18, 21-14

Court 5: Olivia Ordonez/Kahlee York (LSU) beat Krista Rowan/Katie Sarber (GCU) 21-14, 21-11

No. 3 LSU 5, UAB 0

Court 1: Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss (LSU) beat Rachel Tam/Mikayla Law-Heese (UAB) 21-13, 21-11

Court 2: Claire Coppola/Kelli Greene-Agnew (LSU) beat Dylynn Otte/Emma Andraka (UAB) 21-16, 22-20

Court 3: Toni Rodriguez/Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope (LSU) beat Jenna Gathright/Adriana Pereira (UAB) 21-5, 21-14

Court 4: Sydney Moore/Grace Selts (LSU) beat Salli Napolitano/Arden Copping (UAB) 21-14, 26-24