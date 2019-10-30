The LSU men’s golf team is the No. 4 seed in the three-day, 14-team NCAA Tallahassee Regional that starts Monday at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club

The LSU men’s golf team opens play Monday as the No. 4 seed in the NCAA’s Tallahassee Regional at Seminole Legacy Golf Club.

The tournament will be a 54-hole stroke play tournament through Wednesday. The other teams in the regional are host and national No. 2 seed Florida State. No. 11 Georgia, No. 16 Liberty, Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern, TCU, Indiana, Kansas, USC, Ohio State, Davidson, Florida A&M, and Long Island University.

The top five team finishers will advance to the NCAA Championship tournament starting May 28 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

LSU’s starting lineup of Garrett Barber, Nicholas Arecement, Drew Doyle, Connor Gaunt and Chris Woollam has never played in an NCAA regional.

Barber was named to the All-SEC second team on Friday and is averaging a career best 71.19 strokes per round this season to go along with two top 10 finishes. Barber is coming off a tie for 12th at the SEC championship. Gaunt, who has a 73.51 stroke average this season, was LSU’s top finisher at the SEC championships ending up in a seventh place tie.

Arcement and Doyle, both true freshman, have played in every single tournament for LSU this spring. Doyle was LSU’s top finisher at the Old Waverly Collegiate with a 1-under 215 to tie for 16th. Arcement has been a consistent counting scorer for LSU as 22 of his 24 rounds played have counted towards LSU’s team score. Woollam will be teeing it up for the fourth time this season for LSU. He has a low round of 2-under 70 this season at the Tiger Invitational in mid-March.

LSU will play its golf alongside Georgia Tech and Georgia Southern on Monday morning with a tee time of 8 a.m. CT off hole No. 10.