Talented LSU women’s golf team preseason ranked No. 5 by The Golf Channel

The LSU women’s golf team has received plenty of recognition in advance of the start of their 2022-23 season.

The Tigers of coach Garrett Runion have been ranked in the preseason Top 10 by eight different news agencies, topped by a No. 5 ranking from The Golf Channel.

LSU open its season this Monday at the South Course at Bayou Oaks Golf Course at City Park for the Green Wave Classic.

The Tigers are ranked No. 8 in the previously announced Mizuno Women’s Golf Coaches Association poll and also No. 8 in the Golfweek preseason poll and most recently a strong fifth place ranking in the preseason poll put together by Golfstat.

The Tigers won their first Southeastern Conference Championship in 31 years this past spring led by medalist Ingrid Lindblad. They also return standouts Latanna Stone and Carla Tejedo from last year’s team.

Here is the Golf Channel Preseason Poll:

1 Stanford

2 Wake Forest

3 South Carolina

4 USC

5 LSU

6 Florida State

7 Oregon

8 UCLA

9 Texas A&M

10 Arizona State

11 Texas

12 Oklahoma State

13 Virginia

14 Florida

15 Georgia

16 Michigan

17 Arkansas

18 Ole Miss

19 Auburn

20 San Jose State

21 Kentucky

22 Duke

23 Baylor

24 Mississippi State

25 Alabama

26 UCF

27 Arizona

28 TCU

29 Michigan State

30 Ohio State

Here is the Golfweek poll:

1 Stanford

2 Oregon

3 Wake Forest

4 South Carolina

5 UCLA

6 Arizona State

7 Oklahoma State

8 LSU

9 Southern California

10 Texas A&M

11 Florida State

12 Auburn

13 San Jose State

14 Virginia

15 Michigan

16 Texas

17 Georgia

18 Arkansas

19 Florida

20 Ohio State

21 Kentucky

22 Texas Tech

23 Ole Miss

24 Arizona

25 Pepperdine

26 Alabama

27 Baylor

28 Duke

29 TCU

30 UCF