Talented LSU women’s golf team preseason ranked No. 5 by The Golf Channel

The LSU women’s golf team has received plenty of recognition in advance of the start of their 2022-23 season.
The Tigers of coach Garrett Runion have been ranked in the preseason Top 10 by eight different news agencies, topped by a No. 5 ranking from The Golf Channel.
LSU open its season this Monday at the South Course at Bayou Oaks Golf Course at City Park for the Green Wave Classic.
The Tigers are ranked No. 8 in the previously announced Mizuno Women’s Golf Coaches Association poll and also No. 8 in the Golfweek preseason poll and most recently a strong fifth place ranking in the preseason poll put together by Golfstat.
The Tigers won their first Southeastern Conference Championship in 31 years this past spring led by medalist Ingrid Lindblad. They also return standouts Latanna Stone and Carla Tejedo from last year’s team.
Here is the Golf Channel Preseason Poll:
1 Stanford
2 Wake Forest
3 South Carolina
4 USC
5 LSU
6 Florida State
7 Oregon
8 UCLA
9 Texas A&M
10 Arizona State
11 Texas
12 Oklahoma State
13 Virginia
14 Florida
15 Georgia
16 Michigan
17 Arkansas
18 Ole Miss
19 Auburn
20 San Jose State
21 Kentucky
22 Duke
23 Baylor
24 Mississippi State
25 Alabama
26 UCF
27 Arizona
28 TCU
29 Michigan State
30 Ohio State
Here is the Golfweek poll:
1 Stanford
2 Oregon
3 Wake Forest
4 South Carolina
5 UCLA
6 Arizona State
7 Oklahoma State
8 LSU
9 Southern California
10 Texas A&M
11 Florida State
12 Auburn
13 San Jose State
14 Virginia
15 Michigan
16 Texas
17 Georgia
18 Arkansas
19 Florida
20 Ohio State
21 Kentucky
22 Texas Tech
23 Ole Miss
24 Arizona
25 Pepperdine
26 Alabama
27 Baylor
28 Duke
29 TCU
30 UCF
