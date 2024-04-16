Suspended LSU RB Trey Holly pleads “not guilty” during an arraignment hearing

Suspended LSU running back Trey Holly pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a felony gun charge he faces from a shooting that wounded two people in Farmerville on February 15th. Holly’s attorney, Mike Small, expects the former Union Parish football star to be cleared of criminal charges.

“I’m very confident based upon my interviews with my client that he will be exonerated, I feel very strongly about that,” Small said.

In a Union Parish courtroom, Holly pleaded not guilty to the charge of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentality. He was facing attempted second-degree murder, but a Union Parish Grand Jury rejected that charge.

LSU coach Brian Kelly expressed optimism earlier this month that Holly’s legal issues could be wrapped up soon. But Holly’s next court date is not until July 3rd.

Small says he might be able to speed up the legal proceedings based on the prosecution’s evidence.

“There could very well be an avenue and that will depend to a great extent on what is turned over to me by the prosecution,” Small said.

Small has requested to see the evidence the prosecution has against his client. He expects to get that information in two to four weeks and at that time he could provide more details on why he believes Holly is not guilty.

“I’m very hopeful that once we get the responses to those motions the prosecution and I can have some realistic discussions about what I believe to be the facts of this case,” Small said.

Holly posted on social media days after the shooting that he was not involved in the incident at all and he’s 100% innocent.

