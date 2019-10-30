Update No. 2 on LSU baseball players playing on college summer league teams

Here’s an update on LSU baseball players playing on college summer league teams:

Harwich Mariners (Cape Cod League)

Cade Beloso, OF/1B: In 9 games, he’s batting .250 (8 for 32), 2 runs, 1 double, 10 strikeouts, 3 walks

Sanford River Rats (Florida Collegiate League)

Dylan Crews, OF: In 3 games, he’s hitting .200 (2 for 10), 2 runs, 1 double, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts.

Josh Pearson, OF (incoming LSU signee): In 23 games, he’s first in the league in hitting at .363 (28 for 77), 27 runs, 12 RBIs, 7 doubles, 4 homers, 10 walks, 15 strikeouts, 21 stolen bases

Brennan Holt, SS (incoming LSU signee): In 20 games, he’s batting .189 (7 for 37), 9 runs, 4 RBIs, 8 walks, 10 strikeouts, 7 errors

Seminole County Snappers (Florida Collegiate League)

Collier Cranford, INF: In 12 games, he’s batting .281 (9 for 32), 4 runs, 1 double, 3 RBIs, 3 walks, 7 strikeouts, 3 stolen bases, 4 errors

Winter Diamond Dawgs (Florida Collegiate League)

Cade Doughty, 3B: In 9 games, he’s batting .280 (7 of 25), 1 double, 7 RBIs, 4 walks, 4 strikeouts, 2 stolen bases, 1 error

Brody Drost, OF: In 12 games, he’s batting. 200 (7 for 35), 4 runs, 8 RBI, 8 walks, 14 strikeouts

Bristol State Liners (Appalachian League)

Ty Floyd, RHP: 3 appearances 3 starts, 0-0 3.00 ERA, 9 innings pitched, 2 hits allowed, 3 runs allowed (all earned), 14 strikeouts, 8 walks

Michael Fowler, RHP: 2 appearances 1 start, 0-0 13.50 ERA, 4.2 innings pitched, 7 hits allowed, 7 runs allowed (all earned), 5 strikeouts, 9 walks

Paul Gervase, RHP (incoming LSU signee): In 10 appearances no starts), 0-0 .338 ERA, 2 saves, 12.1 innings pitched, 5 hits allowed, 6 runs allowed (all earned), 21 strikeouts, 10 walks

Bluefield Ridge Runners (Appalachian League)

Brayden Jobert, INF (incoming LSU signee): In 31 games, he’s batting .309 (38 of 123), 22 runs, 7 doubles, 3 triples, 1 homer, 22 RBIs, 21 strikeouts, 12 walks, 9 errors

Delray Beach Lightning (South Florida Collegiate League)

Brant Smith, INF (incoming LSU signee): In 34 games, he’s batting .303 (27 for 898), 16 runs, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 10 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, 21 strikeouts, 11 walks

Kalamazoo Growlers (Northwoods League)

Luke Leto, INF/RHP (incoming LSU signee): In 9 games, he’s batting .212 (7 for 33), 3 runs, 3 doubles, 1 RBI, 2 stolen bases, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks, 4 errors

Battle Creek Bombers (Northwoods League)

Jack Merrifield, INF/RHP (Incoming LSU signee): In 24 games, he’s batting .240 (23 for 96), 10 runs, 3 doubles, 8 RBIs, 1 stolen bases, 7 strikeouts, 5 walks, 5 errors and in 3 pitching appearances no starts, 0-0 4.50 ERA, 0 saves, 4 innings pitched, 6 hits allowed, 3 runs allowed, 2 earned, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks

Charlottesville TomSox (Valley League)

Will Safford, INF: In 23 games, he’s batting .111 (4 for 36), 9 runs, 6 RBIs, 3 stolen bases, 11 strikeouts, 12 walks, 2 errors

Danville Dans (Prospect League)

Jacob Hasty, LHP: In 3 appearances 3 starts, 1-1 .5.06 ERA, 10.2 innings pitched, 9 hits allowed, 6 runs allowed (all earned), 10 strikeouts, 7 walks

Saugerties Stallions (Perfect Game League)

Josh Stevenson, OF/LHP (incoming LSU signee): In 23 games, he’s batting .278 (22 for 79), 17 runs, 3 doubles, 2 home runs, 15 RBIs, 3 stolen bases, 13 strikeouts, 12 walks, 1 error

Theo Millas, RHP: 3 appearances 2 starts, 0-0, 2.89 ERA, 9.1 innings pitched, 7 hits allowed, 3 runs allowed (all earned), 6 strikeouts, 4 walks

Wenatchee Apple Sox (West Coast League)

Jake Wyeth, C: In 7 games, he’s batting .182 (2 for 22), 1 run, 2 RBIs, 1 double, 11 strikeouts, 2 walks, 1 error

Alex Brady, LHP: 8 appearances 0 starts, 5.90 ERA, 10.2 innings pitched,11 hits allowed, 8 runs allowed, 7 earned, 10 strikeouts, 6 walks