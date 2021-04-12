Starting Missouri guard transfers to LSU’s basketball program

Just more than a week ago, University of Missouri transfer Xavier Pinson released the final four schools from which he would pick one as his next basketball destination.

They were Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia and Nebraska.

On Monday, Pinson announced via his Instagram account he was transferring to LSU for his senior season in 2021-22.

Huh?

The 6-2 combo guard started in all 26 Mizzou games this past season when he was 18th in the SEC in scoring averaging 13.6 points and was fourth in the league in free throw percentage. He had some explosive scoring games with 36 points against TCU, 27 vs. Tennessee and 23 twice against Arkansas.

In Mizzou’s one and done 72-68 NCAA tournament loss to Oklahoma, Pinson scored just 2 points on 1-of-7 shooting (0 of 3s) and played just 18 minutes. In the second half, he was benched twice for almost a combined 16 minutes by Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin, including the final 5:52 of the game.

Sources close to Missouri program said Pinson and Martin were at odds all season about Pinson’s questionable shot selection (he shot just 38 percent from the field, 33 percent in 3-pointers) and his lack of interest in playing defense.

Pinson is one of six Missouri players from the 2020-21 team to enter the transfer portal.