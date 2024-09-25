South Alabama poses a threat to LSU in Tiger Stadium – Tommy Hicks explains why

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – September 25, 2024 | South Alabama has transformed over the past two weeks of the season into an offensive juggernaut under Baton Rouge native and Head Coach Major Applewhite. The Jaguars have scored 135 points over the last two games resulting in wins after starting the season sluggishly at 0-2. Longtime South Alabama football sports editor Tommy Hicks of the Lagniappe in Mobile says that even though USA is a 22.5 point underdog heading into Tiger Stadium Saturday night, he does not believe the task is too great for the Jaguars. The Tiger Rag Radio crew listens as Hicks explains why he believes South Alabama will more than likely give 14th ranked LSU a run for its money.
