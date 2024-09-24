South Alabama Coach Major Applewhite Sheds Light on Emotional Return to Baton Rouge Ahead of Clash With No. 14 LSU

At a press conference on Monday, South Alabama head coach Major Applewhite opened up about the upcoming match against No. 14 LSU, a game that holds significant personal importance for the first-year head coach of the Jaguars.

Growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Applewhite developed a strong affinity for Tiger Stadium, where he spent countless Saturdays in the South end zone, cheering on the Tigers whenever they weren’t facing off against his beloved Alabama. The LSU connection runs deep for Applewhite, who played football at Catholic High School before attending the University of Texas.

Applewhite’s childhood memories are filled with vivid recollections of Tiger Stadium, where he would often sneak onto the field with friends, even participating in seven-on-seven games with LSU players during his junior and senior years of high school. His admiration for the stadium only grew stronger when he worked as an analyst on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama in 2007, facing off against LSU in a thrilling encounter. However, this Saturday’s match will mark his first time coaching in his hometown of Baton Rouge, a milestone he downplayed, shifting the focus to the importance of the game for his team.

“It’s just another opportunity for our players to compete and get ready to go against a formidable opponent,” Applewhite emphasized. “I’m 46 years old now, I don’t play anymore. So it’s about preparing these guys to give their best performance.”

Applewhite isn’t the only South Alabama coach with a deep understanding of Tiger Stadium’s electric atmosphere. Offensive coordinator Rob Ezell, who played in two games at Baton Rouge during his time at Alabama and spent eleven years as either a player or staff member at the university, knows firsthand the thrill and intensity of competing at the iconic venue. “The chance of rain? Never,” he quipped, referencing the famous chant that echoes through the stadium during LSU home games. “If you love college football and competing, this is definitely one of the places you want to play at.”

For New Orleans native Malachi Preciado, the chance to take the field in Baton Rouge is a childhood dream come true. Memories from his high school days at Warren Easton will flood back as he faces off against his home state team, surrounded by passionate LSU fans. Preciado, who transferred from Purdue, where he played in the iconic Michigan Stadium, expects the energy and excitement of playing in front of a packed stadium at LSU to be unparalleled. “I wasn’t a big LSU fan growing up, but it means a lot to come back to ‘The Boot’ and play here,” he said.

As the Jaguars prepare to take on the mighty Tigers, they’re determined to make history once again. With only one SEC team defeat under their belt, back in 2016 when they beat Mississippi State, South Alabama is confident they can pull off an upset against LSU in Tiger Stadium. The stage is set for an intense showdown, with Applewhite, Ezell, and Preciado leading the charge against their home state team.