Sources: Mulkey to be announced as LSU’s new women’s basketball coach Monday

Sources have confirmed to Tiger Rag that Louisiana native Kim Mulkey, who has coached Baylor University to three NCAA national championships and who has averaged 30 wins per season in 21 years guiding the Lady Bears, has agreed to become LSU’s next women’s basketball coach.

Unless something happens between now and Monday, the announcement of her hiring will be made at 5 p.m. press conference Monday afternoon.

Mulkey, 58, a native of Tickfaw, won four state championships as a player for Hammond (La.) High, then won two national championships as a feisty starting point guard for the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters.

She also won a gold medal on the U.S.A. team in the 1984 Olympics and was an assistant coach for Louisiana Tech’s 1988 NCAA title team.