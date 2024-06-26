See where Tommy White was drafted in MLB.com’s mock draft

The MLB draft is fast approaching with the first round set to take place on July 14, and LSU is expecting to have several players hear their names called.

The Tigers had two players go in the first round of MLB.com’s mock draft. Third baseman Tommy White was taken at No. 20 by the Toronto Blue Jays and incoming commit Konor Griffin was taken at No. 10 overall by the Washington Nationals.

White is MLB.com’s No. 15 draft prospect and is coming off a season where he hit .330 with 24 homers for LSU. His scouting report makes note of his elite power and also mentions that he consistently makes solid contact.

Despite being committed to LSU, it would be a bit of a shock if Griffin ever set foot on campus. He’s the No. 9 overall prospect and the highest ranked high schooler in the draft. If he were to make his way to LSU though, he would be one of the most highly touted prospects to ever wear the purple and gold.

The full mock draft can be found here.