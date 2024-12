SEC Releases 2025 Football Schedules

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (December 11, 2024) – The Southeastern Conference today announced the football schedules for all 16 SEC schools for the 2025 season.

Each SEC team will play eight conference football games plus at least one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac 12 or major independent, and each team will have two open dates.

The top two teams in the league standings based on winning percentage will play in the 34th SEC Football Championship Game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 6.

The complete list of 2025 football schedules can be found on the SEC’s official website, SECsports.com. Dates are subject to change for television.

2025 SEC Football Schedule – Week-by-Week

August 30

Alabama at Florida State

Alabama A&M at Arkansas

Auburn at Baylor

Long Island at Florida

Marshall at Georgia

Toledo at Kentucky

LSU at Clemson

Georgia State at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Southern Miss

Central Arkansas at Missouri

Illinois State at Oklahoma

Tennessee vs. Syracuse (Atlanta)

Texas at Ohio State

UTSA at Texas A&M

Charleston Southern at Vanderbilt

August 31

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech (Atlanta)

September 6

UL-Monroe at Alabama

Arkansas State at Arkansas (Little Rock)

Ball State at Auburn

South Florida at Florida

Austin Peay at Georgia

Ole Miss at Kentucky

Louisiana Tech at LSU

Arizona State at Mississippi State

Kansas at Missouri

Michigan at Oklahoma

South Carolina State at South Carolina

East Tennessee State at Tennessee

San Jose State at Texas

Utah State at Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech

September 13

Wisconsin at Alabama

South Alabama at Auburn

Eastern Michigan at Kentucky

Florida at LSU

Arkansas at Ole Miss

Alcorn State at Mississippi State

UL-Lafayette at Missouri

Oklahoma at Temple

Vanderbilt at South Carolina

Georgia at Tennessee

UTEP at Texas

Texas A&M at Notre Dame

September 20

Arkansas at Memphis

Florida at Miami

Southeastern Louisiana at LSU

Tulane at Ole Miss

Northern Illinois at Mississippi State

South Carolina at Missouri

Auburn at Oklahoma

UAB at Tennessee

Georgia State at Vanderbilt

September 27

Notre Dame at Arkansas

Alabama at Georgia

LSU at Ole Miss

Tennessee at Mississippi State

UMass at Missouri

Kentucky at South Carolina

Sam Houston at Texas

Auburn at Texas A&M

Utah State at Vanderbilt

October 4

Vanderbilt at Alabama

Texas at Florida

Kentucky at Georgia

Kent State at Oklahoma

Mississippi State at Texas A&M

October 11

Georgia at Auburn

South Carolina at LSU

Washington State at Ole Miss

Alabama at Missouri

Arkansas at Tennessee

Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas)

Florida at Texas A&M

October 18

Tennessee at Alabama

Texas A&M at Arkansas

Missouri at Auburn

Mississippi State at Florida

Ole Miss at Georgia

Texas at Kentucky

Oklahoma at South Carolina

LSU at Vanderbilt

October 25

Auburn at Arkansas

Tennessee at Kentucky

Texas A&M at LSU

Texas at Mississippi State

Ole Miss at Oklahoma

Alabama at South Carolina

Missouri at Vanderbilt

November 1

Mississippi State at Arkansas

Kentucky at Auburn

Georgia vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

South Carolina at Ole Miss

Oklahoma at Tennessee

Vanderbilt at Texas

November 8

LSU at Alabama

Florida at Kentucky

The Citadel at Ole Miss

Georgia at Mississippi State

Texas A&M at Missouri

Auburn at Vanderbilt

November 15

Oklahoma at Alabama

Texas at Georgia

Tennessee Tech at Kentucky

Arkansas at LSU

Florida at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Missouri

New Mexico State at Tennessee

South Carolina at Texas A&M

November 22

Eastern Illinois at Alabama

Mercer at Auburn

Tennessee at Florida

Charlotte at Georgia

Western Kentucky at LSU

Missouri at Oklahoma

Coastal Carolina at South Carolina

Arkansas at Texas

Samford at Texas A&M

Kentucky at Vanderbilt

November 29

Missouri at Arkansas

Alabama at Auburn

Florida State at Florida

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech (Atlanta)

Kentucky at Louisville

Ole Miss at Mississippi State

LSU at Oklahoma

Clemson at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Tennessee

Texas A&M at Texas

Dec. 6

SEC Football Championship (Atlanta)

2025 SEC Football Schedule – Team-by-Team

ALABAMA

Aug. 30 at Florida State

Sept. 6 UL-MONROE

Sept. 13 WISCONSIN

Sept. 20 Open Date

Sept. 27 at Georgia

Oct. 4 VANDERBILT

Oct. 11 at Missouri

Oct. 18 TENNESSEE

Oct. 25 at South Carolina

Nov. 1 Open Date

Nov. 8 LSU

Nov. 15 OKLAHOMA

Nov. 22 EASTERN ILLINOIS

Nov. 29 at Auburn

ARKANSAS

Aug. 30 ALABAMA A&M

Sept. 6 ARKANSAS ST. (Little Rock)

Sept. 13 at Ole Miss

Sept. 20 at Memphis

Sept. 27 NOTRE DAME

Oct. 4 Open Date

Oct. 11 at Tennessee

Oct. 18 TEXAS A&M

Oct. 25 AUBURN

Nov. 1 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Nov. 8 Open Date

Nov. 15 at LSU

Nov. 22 at Texas

Nov. 29 MISSOURI

AUBURN

Aug. 30 at Baylor

Sept. 6 BALL STATE

Sept. 13 SOUTH ALABAMA

Sept. 20 at Oklahoma

Sept. 27 at Texas A&M

Oct. 4 Open Date

Oct. 11 GEORGIA

Oct. 18 MISSOURI

Oct. 25 at Arkansas

Nov. 1 KENTUCKY

Nov. 8 at Vanderbilt

Nov. 15 Open Date

Nov. 22 MERCER

Nov. 29 ALABAMA

FLORIDA

Aug. 30 LONG ISLAND

Sept. 6 SOUTH FLORIDA

Sept. 13 at LSU

Sept. 20 at Miami

Sept. 27 Open Date

Oct. 4 TEXAS

Oct. 11 at Texas A&M

Oct. 18 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Oct. 25 Open Date

Nov. 1 vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)

Nov. 8 at Kentucky

Nov. 15 at Ole Miss

Nov. 22 TENNESSEE

Nov. 29 FLORIDA STATE

GEORGIA

Aug. 30 MARSHALL

Sept. 6 AUSTIN PEAY

Sept. 13 at Tennessee

Sept. 20 Open Date

Sept. 27 ALABAMA

Oct. 4 KENTUCKY

Oct. 11 at Auburn

Oct. 18 OLE MISS

Oct. 25 Open Date

Nov. 1 vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 8 at Mississippi State

Nov. 15 TEXAS

Nov. 22 CHARLOTTE

Nov. 29 vs. Georgia Tech (Atlanta)

KENTUCKY

Aug. 30 TOLEDO

Sept. 6 OLE MISS

Sept. 13 EASTERN MICHIGAN

Sept. 20 Open Date

Sept. 27 at South Carolina

Oct. 4 at Georgia

Oct. 11 Open Date

Oct. 18 TEXAS

Oct. 25 TENNESSEE

Nov. 1 at Auburn

Nov. 8 FLORIDA

Nov. 15 TENNESSEE TECH

Nov. 22 at Vanderbilt

Nov. 29 at Louisville

LSU

Aug. 30 at Clemson

Sept. 6 LOUISIANA TECH

Sept. 13 FLORIDA

Sept. 20 SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA

Sept. 27 at Ole Miss

Oct. 4 Open Date

Oct. 11 SOUTH CAROLINA

Oct. 18 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 25 TEXAS A&M

Nov. 1 Open Date

Nov. 8 at Alabama

Nov. 15 ARKANSAS

Nov. 22 WESTERN KENTUCKY

Nov. 29 at Oklahoma

OLE MISS

Aug. 30 GEORGIA STATE

Sept. 6 at Kentucky

Sept. 13 ARKANSAS

Sept. 20 TULANE

Sept. 27 LSU

Oct. 4 Open Date

Oct. 11 WASHINGTON STATE

Oct. 18 at Georgia

Oct. 25 at Oklahoma

Nov. 1 SOUITH CAROLINA

Nov. 8 THE CITADEL

Nov. 15 FLORIDA

Nov. 22 Open Date

Nov. 29 at Mississippi State

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Aug. 30 at Southern Miss

Sept. 6 ARIZONA STATE

Sept. 13 ALCORN STATE

Sept. 20 NORTHERN ILLINOIS

Sept. 27 TENNESSEE

Oct. 4 at Texas A&M

Oct. 11 Open Date

Oct. 18 at Florida

Oct. 25 TEXAS

Nov. 1 at Arkansas

Nov. 8 GEORGIA

Nov. 15 at Missouri

Nov. 22 Open Date

Nov. 29 OLE MISS

MISSOURI

Aug. 30 CENTRAL ARKANSAS

Sept. 6 KANSAS

Sept. 13 UL-LAFAYETTE

Sept. 20 SOUTH CAROLINA

Sept. 27 UMASS

Oct. 4 Open Date

Oct. 11 ALABAMA

Oct. 18 at Auburn

Oct. 25 at Vanderbilt

Nov. 1 Open Date

Nov. 8 TEXAS A&M

Nov. 15 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Nov. 22 at Oklahoma

Nov. 29 at Arkansas

OKLAHOMA

Aug. 30 ILLINOIS STATE

Sept. 6 MICHIGAN

Sept. 13 at Temple

Sept. 20 AUBURN

Sept. 27 Open Date

Oct. 4 KENT STATE

Oct. 11 vs. Texas (Dallas)

Oct. 18 at South Carolina

Oct. 25 OLE MISS

Nov. 1 at Tennessee

Nov. 8 Open Date

Nov. 15 at Alabama

Nov. 22 MISSOURI

Nov. 29 LSU

SOUTH CAROLINA

Aug. 31 vs. Virginia Tech (Atlanta)

Sept. 6 SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Sept. 13 VANDERBILT

Sept. 20 at Missouri

Sept. 27 KENTUCKY

Oct. 4 Open Date

Oct. 11 at LSU

Oct. 18 OKLAHOMA

Oct. 25 ALABAMA

Nov. 1 at Ole Miss

Nov. 8 Open Date

Nov. 15 at Texas A&M

Nov. 22 COASTAL CAROLINA

Nov. 29 CLEMSON

TENNESSEE

Aug. 30 vs. Syracuse (Atlanta)

Sept. 6 EAST TENNESSEE STATE

Sept. 13 GEORGIA

Sept. 20 UAB

Sept. 27 at Mississippi State

Oct. 4 Open Date

Oct. 11 ARKANSAS

Oct. 18 at Alabama

Oct. 25 at Kentucky

Nov. 1 OKLAHOMA

Nov. 8 Open Date

Nov. 15 NEW MEXICO STATE

Nov. 22 at Florida

Nov. 29 VANDERBILT

TEXAS

Aug. 30 at Ohio State

Sept. 6 SAN JOSE STATE

Sept. 13 UTEP

Sept. 20 Open Date

Sept. 27 SAM HOUSTON

Oct. 4 at Florida

Oct. 11 vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)

Oct. 18 at Kentucky

Oct. 25 at Mississippi State

Nov. 1 VANDERBILT

Nov. 8 Open Date

Nov. 15 at Georgia

Nov. 22 ARKANSAS

Nov. 29 TEXAS A&M

TEXAS A&M

Aug. 30 UTSA

Sept. 6 UTAH STATE

Sept. 13 at Notre Dame

Sept. 20 Open Date

Sept. 27 AUBURN

Oct. 4 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Oct. 11 FLORIDA

Oct. 18 at Arkansas

Oct. 25 at LSU

Nov. 1 Open Date

Nov. 8 at Missouri

Nov. 15 SOUTH CAROLINA

Nov. 22 SAMFORD

Nov. 29 at Texas

VANDERBILT

Aug. 30 CHARLESTON SOUTHERN

Sept. 6 at Virginia Tech

Sept. 13 at South Carolina

Sept. 20 GEORGIA STATE

Sept. 27 UTAH STATE

Oct. 4 at Alabama

Oct. 11 Open Date

Oct. 18 LSU

Oct. 25 MISSOURI

Nov. 1 at Texas

Nov. 8 AUBURN

Nov. 15 Open Date

Nov. 22 KENTUCKY

Nov. 29 at Tennessee