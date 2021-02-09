SEC moves its gymnastics championship meet from New Orleans to Huntsville

LSU’s convenient bus ride to New Orleans and the Southeastern Conference 2021 gymnastics championship meet on March 20 just took a huge detour.

The league announced Tuesday it is adjusting the site from New Orleans to Huntsville, Alabama due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

“We enjoyed an electric environment with an SEC-record crowd in New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center when it hosted this event in 2019 and we look forward to returning there when we can provide our student-athletes a similar experience in the future,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. “A geographically central location is appropriate in the current COVID-19 environment. We appreciate the support from the Huntsville community and the Von Braun Center to provide an excellent venue for this year’s championship.”

Huntsville is hosting the SEC championship for the first time. For 20 years beginning with the inaugural event in 1981, SEC campuses hosted the conference championship until it moved to a neutral site in 2001. It has since been held in seven different locations.

“We are honored to step up and host the SEC Gymnastics Championship in Huntsville,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “We promise participants will find a high-caliber venue and a welcoming community, and we look forward to seeing this outstanding competition in the Rocket City.”