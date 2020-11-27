SEC finally announces No. 1 Alabama at LSU set for Dec. 5

As predicted, the SEC announced Friday it has re-scheduled the Nov. 14 postponed No. 1 Alabama at LSU game for Dec. 5. at 7 p.m. on CBS.

The Tigers had been scheduled to play at home vs. Ole Miss on Dec. 5. That game will likely be moved to Dec. 19 since the Oct. 17 postponed LSU at Florida game is already set for Dec. 12.

The Arkansas at Missouri will also be played on Dec. 5, having been re-scheduled from this weekend.

Besides Ole Miss at LSU, other original Dec. 5 games that need to be re-scheduled are Alabama at Arkansas and Missouri at Mississippi State.

Revised schedule of SEC Football Games for December 5: